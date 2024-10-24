Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. It is one of the biggest Hindu festivals and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. During Diwali, people decorate their houses with lights, prepare sweets and savouries. But, do you know, Diwali is celebrated with difference meaning in several parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Leela in North India In many regions of India, particularly in the North, Diwali represents the return of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Laxman to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile. Ram Leela is performed in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand. In UP, Ayodhya is illuminated with diyas along the banks of river Sarayu. This year on October 30, a day before Diwali, sources told ANI that Ayodhya is set to illuminate 55 ghats along the banks and plans are in to light over 2.5 million lamps during Diwali.

Bestu Varas in Gujarat In Gujarat, Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is being celebrated during one of the days of Diwali. This year, Gujarati New year will be celebrated on November 2. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. This day is also referred to as Nutan Varsh.

As per Drik Panchang, the Gujarati New Year also marks the time to close old account books and to open new account books. These traditional ledgers are called Chopda. New Chopda are opened during the Diwali Puja with prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous year. On this day, people gather with friends and family, exchange sweets, and wish each other success in the coming year.

Kali Puja in Bengal Where Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped in different states of the country, in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, devotees celebrate Ma Kali on the new moon day, according to Drik Panchang. This year, Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 31. In Bengal, Kali Puja pandals are set up at various places and people also create rangoli designs. Reports indicate that the rituals focus on the worship of Goddess Kali, who is regarded as a fiercer incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Bhai Dooj in Maharashtra This year Bhai Dhooj will be celebrated on November 3. The day symbolises the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. The auspicious day usually falls on the second day after Diwali. As per reports, the origin of this festival can be traced back to Hindu mythology, when Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day, who welcomed him with an auspicious tilak. Though the festival is widely seen in Maharashtra, it is celebrated across the country and is known by different names across the states. In West Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phota, Yama Dwitiya in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu while Bhratri Dwitiya in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.