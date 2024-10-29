Diwali 2024: Chef Rohan Sehgal demonstrates besan laddoos vs sugar level hike, netizens say, ‘Nobady cares’

  • To clear all the doubts, chef Rohan Sehgal has created his new video on Instagram in which he compares Boondi Laddoos to his blood sugar levels.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated29 Oct 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Chef Rohan Sehgal demonstrates besan laddoos vs sugar level hike in his new video.
Chef Rohan Sehgal demonstrates besan laddoos vs sugar level hike in his new video. (Instagram/@rohansehgalofficial)

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals for Hindus in India and abroad. During this festival, people take long leaves from work and visit their homes to be with their loved ones and celebrate the festival.

Apart from new clothes, gifts and lighting, the most sought things during the auspicious festival are sweets. The craving for sweets is on a high during the festival, with people hopping for the favourite delicacies.

On one side, people love to eat sweets, and on the other, they are also cautious about the calories they are consuming.

To clear all the doubts, chef Rohan Sehgal has created his new video on Instagram in which he compares Boondi Laddoos to his blood sugar levels.

Sharing his experience, he said that after consuming Boondi Laddoos and checking his blood sugar level after 1.5 hours, it was only 36 mg/dl high on glucose meter. He added that other sweets – Kaju Katli, Gulan Jamun and others – take about 3 hours to get to the normal level.

Sehgal wrote on Instagram, “In this Diwali series, I’m eating different Diwali snacks, foods & sweets to see which ones spike my blood sugar levels a little too much, so I know what to avoid. Aim is to track blood sugar variability and to stay within normal sugar levels as much as possible. Am sharing my experiences.”

He added, “Please do note: I’m not a diabetic, or even a pre-diabetic. And I hope to stay that way by avoiding insulin resistance. These are my continuous glucose monitor readings (CGM), and everyone’s readings can be different.”

The video was an instant hit, with over 21000 people liking it.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "Thank u so much, abse only moti chur laddu"

Another wrote, "How about Indian sweets versus the western sweets ( like ladoo vs cake, or something like that!)"

A third wrote, “Lots of people in the comments are calling this unnecessary and fear-mongering, but it's really about sharing valuable data and knowledge. You can choose to make changes based on it or ignore it, but for people like me with a family history of diabetes, this information matters. Did you know India is often called the diabetes capital of the world? Maybe it's time we consider making some changes.”

"Nai janna bhai 😂 Diwali me 10-15 to ekk baar me nipat jaynge," wrote the fourth.

A fifth commented, "No let's not find out!"

A sixth wrote, "Nobady cares (sic)".

"In sab chakkaron mat pado, kuch nhi rakha aise jeene me," a seventh user wrote.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:12 PM IST
