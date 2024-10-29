Diwali 2024: Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali to be celebrated on THIS date according to Acharya Satyendra Maharaj

Acharya Satyendra Maharaj clarified that Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 30 and Badi Diwali on October 31. He emphasized traditional rituals and wished everyone a prosperous Diwali, highlighting the importance of Dhanteras worship.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Mumbai, Oct 29 (ANI): A view of Shivaji Park decorated with lights ahead of the Diwali festival, at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Oct 29 (ANI): A view of Shivaji Park decorated with lights ahead of the Diwali festival, at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Jitendra Takale )

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Maharaj, addressed the confusion regarding the dates of Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali on Tuesday.

In a conversation with ANI, Maharaj stated that Choti Diwali will be observed on October 30, while Badi Diwali should be celebrated on October 31 in the context of Ram Leela.

“On October 30, Choti Diwali will be celebrated and the Puja should be held in the evening and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on October 31. In the court of Lord Ram Leela. Earlier, Choti Diwali, Diwali and Annakoot were celebrated. However, the traditions have changed.”

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Confused over Deepawali date – October 31 or November 1? Check shubh muhurat, puja timings and more here

Further, he extended Diwali wishes to the people.

“I wish everyone a very happy Diwali and I pray everyone has a good year. I hope all the evils are burnt down and the country makes progress,” he added.

Acharya Satyendra Maharaj also mentioned the traditions carried out during Dhanteras and said that Lord Ganesha and Laxmi are worshipped and the traditions have been continued since a long time.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Check complete list of school holidays for celebrating festival of lights

"On Dhanteras, Lord Ganesha and Laxmi are worshipped. It has been our tradition to do the puja and have a feast. Along with that, several other gods are also worshipped. The same traditions and rituals have been conducted over the years and everyone should follow them. People have believed that something new should be brought on Dhanteras as it brings them luck and money," he added.

Also Read: Gold rate today shouldn’t stop you: Buy these 5 gifts instead for Dhanteras, Diwali 2024

People from across the country are celebrating Dhanteras with full gusto and fervour.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion. "Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy", the PM wrote in a post on 'X'.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM IST
