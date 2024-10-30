Diwali 2024: Correct direction to place Ganesh-Laxmi idol for puja

Diwali 2024: Celebrated on October 31 this year, Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. For optimal puja, idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi should face east or north, with Ganesha on the left and Lakshmi on the right, on a clean, elevated platform.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 06:09 AM IST
For Diwali Puja, setting up the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the right direction is important
For Diwali Puja, setting up the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the right direction is important

Diwali is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. This festival of lights symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali is typically celebrated on the night of Amavasya and will be celebrated on October 31 this year. However, the Amavasya Tithi will end on November 1 at 06:16 PM.

For Diwali Puja, setting up the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the right direction is important for inviting prosperity, peace, and success into the home.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 date: Is Deepavali on October 31 or November 1?

With just days left for the ‘Festival of Lights’, here is the right direction to place Ganesh-Laxmi idol for puja:

The idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should ideally face either the east or north direction, as both these directions are considered auspicious according to Vastu Shastra. The person performing the puja should sit facing these directions as well, preferably facing east.

While East represents the direction of the rising sun and is associated with new beginnings and positivity, North is believed to attract wealth and prosperity, making it especially favorable for Lakshmi puja, as Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Here’s how the festival of lights is celebrated in different states

Placement of the Idols

Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, should be placed on the left-hand side when facing the idols. In Hindu rituals, Ganesha is always worshipped first, as he is the harbinger of good fortune and success. By placing him to the left, you follow the traditional practice that symbolizes balance and harmony.

Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, should be placed on the right-hand side of Lord Ganesha. Lakshmi represents wealth and beauty, and her position to the right of Ganesha symbolizes her blessings on those who seek wealth in a rightful manner.

If you’re also worshipping Goddess Saraswati (the goddess of wisdom and knowledge), she is usually placed to the right of Lakshmi. This forms a sacred trinity of wisdom, wealth, and success.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and other details to know

Elevation and Platform

Place the idols on a clean and decorated raised platform or altar. You can use a wooden or metal chowki (small platform) covered with a red, yellow, or white cloth. 

These colors are considered holy and signify purity, prosperity, and energy. The platform should be high enough to ensure that the idols are not placed directly on the ground, as this is considered inauspicious.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 06:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiwali 2024: Correct direction to place Ganesh-Laxmi idol for puja

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.000.00
      Chennai
      79,811.000.00
      Delhi
      79,963.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.