Diwali 2024 Date: When is Deepavali? 31st October or 1st November | Details inside

Diwali 2024: During Diwali, families light oil lamps to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. The festival spans five days, with rituals for this year spanning over two days

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Diwali 2024 Date: When is Deepawali? 31st October or 1st November | Details inside
Diwali 2024 Date: When is Deepawali? 31st October or 1st November | Details inside

2024 Diwali date: With around a fortnight to go for the ‘Festival of Lights,’ there is confusion regarding the exact date for Diwali—is it on October 31 or November 1? Well, depending on where you live, the exact date for Diwali could differ. 

In Maharashtra, Diwali begins a day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi, while in Gujarat, celebrations begin two days earlier on Agyaras.

Also Read | Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2024: When is Kojagari Purnima, muhurat timings & more

Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali across all states of India when the Amavasya moon is visible. In some cities, Diwali celebrations will take place on November 1, 2024. Here are the timings, as stated by the panchang.

2024 Diwali date: Puja timings

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:16 pm (Duration: 41 minutes) on October 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:52 pm on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:16 pm on Nov 01, 2024

For some regions, the festival of Diwali extends over a period of five days, with each day designated for a specific ritual.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, puja timing, significance and other details

29th October 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras

31st October 2024 (Thursday): Choti Diwali

1st November 2024 (Friday): Badi Diwali

2nd November 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja

3rd November 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. However, Lord Ganesha, known as the remover of obstacles, and other deities like Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kuber are also worshipped during the celebrations.

For many business owners, Diwali marks an auspicious time for new financial ventures. They conduct rituals for their accounting books, pens, and ink bottles and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja significance

Lakshmi Puja extends beyond homes; it is also performed in businesses and offices, as it is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi invites success and wealth in professional pursuits.

Also Read | Cabinet clears 3% DA hike for central govt employees ahead of Diwali

During Diwali rituals, families light oil lamps and place them throughout their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. The lamps are meant to dispel darkness and invite her blessings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiwali 2024 Date: When is Deepavali? 31st October or 1st November | Details inside

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:53 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:53 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:48 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,358.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -328.9 (-7.02%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:42 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,323.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    90.3 (7.33%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)

    Vardhaman Textiles share price

    488.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    26.95 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.