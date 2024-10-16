Diwali 2024: During Diwali, families light oil lamps to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. The festival spans five days, with rituals for this year spanning over two days

2024 Diwali date: With around a fortnight to go for the 'Festival of Lights,' there is confusion regarding the exact date for Diwali—is it on October 31 or November 1? Well, depending on where you live, the exact date for Diwali could differ.

In Maharashtra, Diwali begins a day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi, while in Gujarat, celebrations begin two days earlier on Agyaras.

Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali across all states of India when the Amavasya moon is visible. In some cities, Diwali celebrations will take place on November 1, 2024. Here are the timings, as stated by the panchang.

2024 Diwali date: Puja timings Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:16 pm (Duration: 41 minutes) on October 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:52 pm on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:16 pm on Nov 01, 2024

For some regions, the festival of Diwali extends over a period of five days, with each day designated for a specific ritual.

29th October 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras

31st October 2024 (Thursday): Choti Diwali

1st November 2024 (Friday): Badi Diwali

2nd November 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja

3rd November 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2024: Significance Diwali is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. However, Lord Ganesha, known as the remover of obstacles, and other deities like Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kuber are also worshipped during the celebrations.

For many business owners, Diwali marks an auspicious time for new financial ventures. They conduct rituals for their accounting books, pens, and ink bottles and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja significance Lakshmi Puja extends beyond homes; it is also performed in businesses and offices, as it is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi invites success and wealth in professional pursuits.