Diwali 2024: Check complete list of school holidays for celebrating festival of lights

It’s that time of year when diyas and earthen lamps illuminate the celebrations of Diwali. Schools and educational institutions typically observe a vacation during this festive season, allowing students to join the festivities with their families. This break is for children to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and engage in traditional activities while also fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

Here is the list of holidays declared by states and union territories:

New Delhi

The Capital has designated October 31, 2024, as a holiday for educational institutions to celebrate Diwali. Additionally, Govardhan Puja on November 2, 2024, and Bhai Duj on 3 November 2024, have been declared optional holidays. 

Uttarakhand

Schools in Uttarakhand will be closed from November 1 to 3. However, this holiday schedule could change due to a new date for Diwali. As it stands, no specific holiday has been set for Diwali in Uttarakhand.

Some schools have declared a holiday on Friday, November 1, while November 2 and 3 are on Saturday and Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has declared a five-day holiday for schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division to celebrate Diwali. Schools will be closed from 29 October to November 2, 2024, and will reopen on 4 November. Parents and students can find the official notice on the DSEJ website in the "orders and circulars" section, where detailed information about the holidays is available. This break allows families in Jammu to celebrate Diwali together and fully embrace the festive spirit. 

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges on November 1, the day after Deepavali.

An official notification confirmed that November 9, 2024, will be a working day to offset the holiday.

Additionally, the holiday originally scheduled for October 31 has been moved to November 1, ensuring that all relevant institutions observe it on that date. The November 9 working day remains unchanged.

Odisha

Diwali school holidays in Odisha vary by institution. Some schools have announced holidays from October 31 to November 2, 2024, while others have declared only October 31, 2024, as a day off to observe the Diwali festivities.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colorful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks will light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere. Diwali 2024 promises to be a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead.

 

29 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
      Popular in News

