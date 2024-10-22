Diwali 2024: Forget soan papdi! THESE modern Deepavali gifts steal the spotlight

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's most significant and widely celebrated festivals, both in India and among the Indian diaspora worldwide. Marking the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali symbolises hope, renewal, and joy.

The festival typically lasts five days and is characterised by vibrant decorations, joyful gatherings, delicious feasts, and the lighting of lamps and candles, known as diyas.

Why exchanging gifts are important? One of the cherished traditions during Diwali is the exchange of gifts. This practice holds immense importance, strengthening bonds among family, friends, and colleagues. Gifting conveys affection and appreciation and fosters a sense of community and togetherness.

Exchanging gifts during Diwali holds significant importance for several reasons:

Strengthening bonds: Gifting helps reinforce relationships among family, friends, and colleagues. It serves as a gesture of love, appreciation, and goodwill, enhancing individual connections.

Symbol of Prosperity: Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Giving gifts symbolises the sharing of prosperity and happiness, reinforcing the idea of abundance and goodwill in the community.

Encouraging Generosity: Exchanging gifts encourages a spirit of generosity and selflessness. It reminds people of the importance of giving back and fostering a sense of community and support among friends and family.

Gift ideas for Diwali 2024 Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks: For those who enjoy unique hydration options or prefer to abstain from alcohol, a non-alcoholic drink combo from Latambarcem Brewers (LB Brewers) makes an ideal choice. Their family gift pack includes 15 cans featuring delightful options like kombucha, iced tea, and vintage sodas.

For whisky enthusiasts, the DeVANS gift box is perfect for Diwali. This thoughtfully curated set features GC Whisky, infused with the rich cultural heritage of Jammu.

Skincare: You can never go wrong with skincare as a gift this Diwali! Gabit, a healthcare platform, offers a luxurious gift box that includes a serum, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid face wash, ceramide and hyaluronic acid face moisturiser, and invisible sunscreen—suitable for all skin types.

For an added touch of self-care, consider the Bubble Me self-care box, featuring a soothing soy wax candle, bathing salts, sulfate-free shower gel.

Handbags: Lavie Luxe's potli bag collection is a perfect choice for your Diwali festivities. These stylish accessories allow you to carry all your essentials while exuding elegance. Blending style, luxury, and statement, these potli bags are the ultimate companion for any celebration this season.

Leather hamper: Treat the special men in your life with Voganow's exclusive Diwali gifting combos featuring luxurious leather items. Their premium hamper includes stylish leather wallets, keychains, phone covers, cardholders, ear pod covers, and sunglasses covers. Plus, all products can be customised to suit the buyer's preferences, making these gifts both practical and personal.