Along with Hindu devotees, people all across India await for the festival of lights which is referred by name like Diwali or Deepawali. It is one of the rare festivals where people forget the boundaries and unite in prosperity.

People clean their houses, gear up to deck every surface with flowers, lights and rangolis, and buy new clothes for attending parties and gatherings with loved ones.

With the preparations for the festive season almost on a high, most people are confused about when Diwali 2024 will be celebrated – October 31 or November 1.

Diwali 2024: Is Deepawali on October 31 or November 1? According to Drik Panchang, Diwali falls on October 31. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Puja will also be performed on that evening, as the Amavasya moon will be visible.

Diwali 2024: Puja timings, shubh muhurat and more Drik Panchang says the Lakshmi Puja's mahurat is from 6.52 pm to 8.41 pm on October 31. Apart from this, Pradosh Kaal is from 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm, Vrishabha Kaal is from 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm, and Amavasya Tithi begins at 6:22 am on October 31 and ends at 8:46 am on October 31.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja city-wise muhurat The Diwali Mahurat in New Delhi is from 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm; in Mumbai, it is from 6:57 pm to 8:36 pm; in Chennai, it is from 5:42 pm to 6:16 pm; in Kolkata, it is from 5:45 pm to 6:16 pm and in Bengaluru its from 6:47 pm to 8:21 pm.