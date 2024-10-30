Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and other cities

Diwali 2024 celebrations began with Dhanteras on October 29. Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will fall on October 31. Here are the city-wise muhurat timings for Lakshmi Puja.

Updated30 Oct 2024, 06:04 AM IST
Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities.
Diwali 2024: The festival of lights will be celebrated across the nation on October 31. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of Hindus and holds immense significance as it reminds us of the triumph of good over evil. The festival also marks the celebration of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

The five to six-day Diwali celebration begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Govardhan Puja. After Dhanteras, people will celebrate Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and then Bhaidooj. This year, Choti Diwali and Badhi Diwali are falling on the same day, ie October 31, reported Hindustan Times. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this day. Here are city-wide timing of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2024 on October 31, reported HT, citing Drik Panchang.

Diwali 2024 dates

Diwali celebrations include Dhanteras (to be celebrated on October 29), Choti Diwali (on October 31), Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (on October 31), Govardhan Puja (November 2), and Bhai Dooj (November 3).

Diwali 2024: City-wise muhurat timing of Lakshmi Puja

 

CityTime
New Delhi5:36 pm-6:16 pm
Mumbai6:57 pm-8:36 pm
Bengaluru6:47 pm-8:21 pm
Ahmedabadad6:52 pm- 8:35 pm
Chandigarh5:35 pm- 6:16 pm
Chennai5:42 pm- 6:16 pm
Hyderabad5:44 pm- 6:16 pm
Kolkata5:45 pm- 6:16 pm
Pune6:54 pm-8:33 pm

Dos and Don'ts on Diwali 2024

Diwali celebrations are more than performing Puja; they symbolise the decoration of the house, internal cleansing, spending time with family members, etc. Generally, people do the tasks mentioned below on Diwali.

-Decorate the home with diyas, rangoli flowers, etc.

-People position a manglik Kalash with a coconut.

-Clean the house and worship god early in the morning.

Generally, the below-mentioned tasks are avoided on Diwali.

-Use of glass idols

-Borrowing on the day.

-Gifting of leather items, sharp objects, or crackers.

-Consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 06:04 AM IST
