US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti performed Bhangra for Diwali celebrations held in the Delhi embassy on Wednesday. He danced on the popular Bollywood song, 'tauba tauba' from the film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Trptii Dimri.

Garcetti wore a kurta, pyjama and a shawl for the occasion.

On October 28, US President Joe Biden and American First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali celebration and recognised the "US-India bond" at the White House. The couple invited Indian Americans from different parts of the United States.

Eric Garcetti appreciated the event and emphasised the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' contributions to US-India relations.

"What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond. From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali," Garcetti wrote on X.

This will be Joe and Jill Biden's last Diwali celebration at the White House as President and First Lady of the United States.

The official handle of the White House shared pictures from the celebrations on X with the caption: “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

President Biden addressed the attendees at the Diwali celebrations. “The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life….Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he said.

He also highlighted the challenges to American democracy and said that debates arise due to a diverse society; however, it is important to stay united.