Diwali 2025 date clarified: October 20 or 21? Here’s what you need to know

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the major Hindu festivals, celebrated with great grandeur and enthusiasm across India. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. This year, there is some confusion about the date of Diwali, as the Amavasya Tithi falls over two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, 2025. However, according to the Hindu calendar, Diwali should ideally be celebrated on October 20.

Diwali 2025: Date and Time Amavasya Tithi Begins: October 20, 2025 – 03:44 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: October 21, 2025 – 05:54 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: October 20, 2025 – 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 20, 2025 – 05:46 PM to 08:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: October 20, 2025 – 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM

When is Diwali 2025? Find Out if It Falls on October 20 or 21

Why is Amavasya Tithi Important for Diwali? Amavasya Tithi holds special significance during Diwali. According to Hindu scriptures, it was on this day that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating the evil king Ravana. People lit countless diyas to welcome him, as there was no electricity at the time. This tradition continues today, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the illumination of darkness with light.

What are the Key Days of Diwali 2025? Day & Date Tithi & Time Festival

Saturday, 18 October 2025 Trayodashi Tithi: 12:18 PM – 01:51 PM Dhanteras / Yama Deepam

Monday, 20 October 2025 Chaturdashi Tithi: 01:51 PM (Oct 19) – 03:44 PM (Oct 20) Choti Diwali

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 Amavasya Tithi: 03:44 PM (Oct 20) – 05:54 PM (Oct 21) Laxmi Puja

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 Pratipada Tithi: 05:54 PM (Oct 21) – 08:16 PM (Oct 22) Govardhan Puja

Thursday, 23 October 2025 Dwitiya Tithi: 08:16 PM (Oct 22) – 10:46 PM (Oct 23) Bhai Dooj

What is the Significance of Diwali? Diwali is celebrated to honour the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. According to Hindu belief, it marks the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and after defeating the demon king Ravana.

