Diwali 2025 vacation: Indians can visit over 50 countries visa-free - check full list, key details

With days left for the Diwali 2025 holidays, several people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festivities abroad. As a growing number of countries are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival, travelling abroad has become easier with an Indian passport.

The Indian passport has improved its global standing, rising eight places to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025. Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations.

Here's a list of over 50 countries where Indians can travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival this Diwali, according to the index —

Malaysia

Indonesia

Maldives

Thailand

Sri Lanka

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Also Read | Travel smart: What to pack to make your next holiday effortless

St. Lucia

St. Kitts and Nevis

Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka

Vanuatu

Somalia

Sierra Leone

Seychelles

Senegal

Tuvalu

Samoa

Trinidad and Tobago

Qatar

Timor-Leste

Rwanda

Tanzania

Thailand

Philippines

Madagascar

Haiti

Macao (SAR China)

Dominica

Guinea-Bissau

Djibouti

Grenada

Cook Islands

Laos

Kiribati

Kenya

Kazakhstan

Comoro Islands

Jordan

Fiji

Jamaica

Cape Verde Islands

Ethiopia

Cambodia

Iran

Indonesia

Burundi

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands About Henley Passport Index The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries according to the number of destinations their citizens can visit without a visa. Although India gained only two new visa-free destinations as per the 2025 list, its rise indicates improved global mobility.

India’s modest improvement in the global passport index signifies an increasing diplomatic presence and international collaboration. As an increasing number of countries relax their visa requirements for Indian travellers, global mobility gradually broadens, even if at a slow pace.