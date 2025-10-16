Diwali 2025 vacation: Indians can visit over 50 countries visa-free - check full list, key details

With days left for the Diwali 2025 holidays, several people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festivities abroad. As a growing number of countries are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival, travelling abroad has become easier with an Indian passport.
The Indian passport has improved its global standing, rising eight places to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025. Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations.
Here's a list of over 50 countries where Indians can travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival this Diwali, according to the index —
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries according to the number of destinations their citizens can visit without a visa. Although India gained only two new visa-free destinations as per the 2025 list, its rise indicates improved global mobility.
India’s modest improvement in the global passport index signifies an increasing diplomatic presence and international collaboration. As an increasing number of countries relax their visa requirements for Indian travellers, global mobility gradually broadens, even if at a slow pace.
Although India is gradually progressing, Asian nations still lead the rankings on the Henley Index. Singapore ranks first with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by Japan and South Korea, each with access to 190. European passports from countries like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are ranked third, allowing entry to 189 destinations. At the very bottom, Afghanistan has visa-free access to just 25 destinations.