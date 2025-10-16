Subscribe

Diwali 2025 vacation: Indians can visit over 50 countries visa-free - check full list, key details

Ahead of Diwali 2025, many Indians are preparing for international trips as the Indian passport holders can travel to 59 destinations without a visa or visa on arrival.

Riya R Alex
Updated16 Oct 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Advertisement
As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian travellers enjoy a vacation to 59 countries without a visa or visa on arrival.
As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian travellers enjoy a vacation to 59 countries without a visa or visa on arrival.

With days left for the Diwali 2025 holidays, several people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festivities abroad. As a growing number of countries are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival, travelling abroad has become easier with an Indian passport.

Advertisement

The Indian passport has improved its global standing, rising eight places to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025. Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations.

Also Read | EU's new Entry/Exit system explained: What does it mean for Indians?

Here's a list of over 50 countries where Indians can travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival this Diwali, according to the index —

  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Maldives
  • Thailand
  • Sri Lanka
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Also Read | Travel smart: What to pack to make your next holiday effortless
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • Zimbabwe
  • Sri Lanka
  • Vanuatu
  • Somalia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Seychelles
  • Senegal
  • Tuvalu
  • Samoa
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Qatar
  • Timor-Leste
  • Rwanda
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Madagascar
  • Haiti
  • Macao (SAR China)
  • Dominica
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Djibouti
  • Grenada
  • Cook Islands
  • Laos
  • Kiribati
  • Kenya

Advertisement
Also Read | Travel frequency, not just days, key to tax residency
  • Kazakhstan
  • Comoro Islands
  • Jordan
  • Fiji
  • Jamaica
  • Cape Verde Islands
  • Ethiopia
  • Cambodia
  • Iran
  • Indonesia
  • Burundi
  • Angola
  • Barbados
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Marshall Islands
  • Mauritius
  • Micronesia
  • Mongolia
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Niue
  • Palau Islands

About Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries according to the number of destinations their citizens can visit without a visa. Although India gained only two new visa-free destinations as per the 2025 list, its rise indicates improved global mobility.

India’s modest improvement in the global passport index signifies an increasing diplomatic presence and international collaboration. As an increasing number of countries relax their visa requirements for Indian travellers, global mobility gradually broadens, even if at a slow pace.

Advertisement

Although India is gradually progressing, Asian nations still lead the rankings on the Henley Index. Singapore ranks first with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by Japan and South Korea, each with access to 190. European passports from countries like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are ranked third, allowing entry to 189 destinations. At the very bottom, Afghanistan has visa-free access to just 25 destinations.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsDiwali 2025 vacation: Indians can visit over 50 countries visa-free - check full list, key details
Read Next Story