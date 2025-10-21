‘Diwali of Earth’: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares breathtaking space view of India glowing like a galaxy

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla celebrated Diwali this year with a breathtaking throwback from space — a video showing India glowing like a galaxy of lights as seen from orbit.

The clip, shared on social media as a festive greeting, was filmed during his 18-day orbital mission earlier this year. It captures the subcontinent lit up from southwest to northeast, with cities such as Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad sparkling like constellations against the dark backdrop of space.

“Flying over India from space — from the southwest to the northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don’t just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being,” Shukla wrote in his post. He described Pune as “sparkling,” Bengaluru and Hyderabad as “shimmering like constellations,” and New Delhi appearing as a “faint yet familiar gleam” on the horizon.

The video also shows bursts of lightning across the Bay of Bengal and central India, which Shukla likened to “purple flares,” while the camera’s northward sweep reveals the faint outlines of the Himalayas. As the spacecraft continues its orbit, an orbital sunrise paints the atmosphere in soft blue hues, contrasting with the dazzling night lights below.

“This isn’t just Diwali on Earth — it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage,” he concluded.

The post has since gone viral, drawing admiration across platforms for its poetic description and extraordinary perspective. Many users called the video a “perfect tribute to the festival of lights,” while others thanked the astronaut for sharing what one commenter described as a “stunning jewel” view of India from space.

