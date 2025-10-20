Diwali puja timings 2025: Check Lakshmi Puja muhurat, step-by-step vidhi, & more

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today, October 20, across the country. This important Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timing The puja for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is to be performed on the main Diwali night.

According to Drik Panchang, for 2025, the date for Lakshmi Puja is Monday, 20 October, as the Amavasya (new moon) Tithi begins 03:44 PM on 20 October and ends on 05:54 PM on 21 October.

For Delhi, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timing is: 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM

For Mumbai, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timing is: 07:41 PM to 08:40 PM The ayana “Pradosh Kaal” (evening twilight period) is regarded as highly auspicious for Lakshmi-Ganesha worship.

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Samagri List

Idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

Clean, new cloth for covering the puja altar/idols

A red or yellow cloth or silk piece to place the idol upon

Copper/Brass/ Silver plate (thali) for offering

Diya (oil lamp) with ghee or oil, wicks

Incense (agarbatti), camphor (kapur)

Flowers (rose, lotus, marigold), garlands

Fresh fruits (banana, mango, pomegranate, etc.)

Sweets / Mithai (laddoo, pedha, etc.)

Nuts and dry fruits

Rice, turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood paste

Red vermilion cloth/thread (kalava)

Money/coins, symbolic of wealth

Betel leaves and nuts (paan, supari)

Dhoop, incense stand, incense ashes

Clean water in a pot

A small broom to symbolically sweep out negativity Optional Kalash (pot) filled with water, mango leaves and coconut on top

Tulsi leaves, mango leaves, five types of twigs (Pancha Pallav: mango, palash, banyan, peepal, bakul) Diwali 2025: Step-by-Step Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

Place the idols/pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on a clean cloth on a low table/chowki, preferably facing the east or north

Clean the house thoroughly

Light lamps (diyas) and decorate with rangoli, flowers

Take a bath and wear clean clothes

Invoke Ganesha first: Offer him flowers, incense, a lamp, and sweets. Chant: “Om Ganeshaya Namah”

Then invoke Goddess Lakshmi: Offer water (achamana), flowers, fruit, lamp, incense. Chant mantras or simple prayers such as: “Om Shri Mahalakshmyai Namah”

Apply tilak on the idols/pictures, offer akshat (rice grains) sprinkled with turmeric.

Offer sweets, fruits and dry fruits.

Place money/coins near the idol as a symbol of inviting wealth.

Light the lamp (diya) and allow its flame to burn for some time.

Perform Arati: Wave the lighted diya/camphor in a circular motion in front of the idol while singing or reciting Arati.

Distribute prasad; first to the deities and then among family members and guests.

Conclude with prayers for the welfare of the family, prosperity, peace, and to remove any negative energy.

Keep the lights on in the house for some time after the puja and keep diyas lit throughout the night, if possible, as a symbol of inviting the Goddess of Wealth.