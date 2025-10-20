Diwali puja timings 2025: Check Lakshmi Puja muhurat, step-by-step vidhi, & more

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today, October 20, across the country. This important Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.
The puja for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is to be performed on the main Diwali night.
According to Drik Panchang, for 2025, the date for Lakshmi Puja is Monday, 20 October, as the Amavasya (new moon) Tithi begins 03:44 PM on 20 October and ends on 05:54 PM on 21 October.
The ayana “Pradosh Kaal” (evening twilight period) is regarded as highly auspicious for Lakshmi-Ganesha worship.