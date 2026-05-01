DK Shivakumar predicts 50% job cut in Bengaluru due to AI, worried netizens react

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) may eliminate up to half of existing jobs in Bengaluru and other cities of India. Speaking at the Network18 Future of Work Summit on 28 April, he described AI as a major challenge for the labour market and urged policymakers to prepare for a large-scale disruption.
“This is the city of future. The entire world is looking at India through Bengaluru," Shivakumar said, adding that the city's vast talent pool makes it central to India's technology narrative. He cautioned, however, that “AI may cut 50% of jobs in Bengaluru and different parts of the country.”
His comments quickly went viral on social media, with many citizens expressing concern over the prediction. Some argued that the warning echoed global tech leaders' forecasts, while others questioned the accuracy of his figures and the likelihood of mass job losses.
Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section of a viral X post: "He just repeated what Anthropic CEO has said recently. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has not just predicted job cuts-he has warned that AI could "wipe out" roughly 50% of all entry-level white-collar jobs within the next one to five years [sic]."
"50% job cuts in Bangalore because of AI is fine but is the State Government thinking of some alternate jobs for those who have been "kicked out"? These people should be definitely placed in respectable alternate jobs failing which law & order problems will increase [sic]," reacted another.
One said, "This is going to hurt India really badly. The sad part is - no one seems prepared, neither employees nor the government. There needs to be proactive policy, reskilling, and transition planning. Otherwise, it could be disastrous for employment, especially in IT."
Someone also jokingly commented, "Time for Bangalore landlords to get some bashing. They have harassed tenants for a long time."
Yet another argued, "That sounds exaggerated, AI will reshape jobs fast, but mass cuts aren’t inevitable."
A different user said, "And this scares me, but I started learning AI. It’s better to skill up until it’s very late."
Shivakumar talked on the lines of the event theme and said that the government must safeguard its people in the current environment. He urged a human-centric blueprint in which AI can be used to boost human intelligence instead of replacing talent. He said that to maintain Bengaluru's “Silicon Valley of India" title, it must set an example to the world in terms of AI implementation by prioritising worker reskilling and ensuring inclusive growth.
At the same event, N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, also touched upon layoffs due to AI. Manjula commented that “there will be a loss of a few jobs." However, he added, “There will also be a lot of evolution of new jobs” with AI adoption across industries.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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