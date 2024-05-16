DND is 'farce': Netizens react as unknown numbers trouble Pritish Nandy
In the meantime, he said that his decision on not attending calls from unknown numbers may become inconvenience to some with urgent need, but he is tired of this undeclared war on his privacy.
Getting phone calls from unknown numbers, offering loans, credit cards, shopping discounts, booking a flat, and more are very common. Despite putting these numbers on block list or enabling 'Do Not Disturb' services, people are tired of answering to those.