DND is 'farce': Netizens react as unknown numbers trouble Pritish Nandy

Getting phone calls from unknown numbers, offering loans, credit cards, shopping discounts, booking a flat, and more are very common. Despite putting these numbers on block list or enabling 'Do Not Disturb' services, people are tired of answering to those. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Same is the condition of former Rajya Sabha parliamentarian and ex-journalist Pritish Nandy.

Pissed off with the calls from unknown numbers, specially from marketing teams, Nandy has said that he has stopped taking them. He said that despite him opting for DND services, he keeps getting those calls. In the meantime, he said that his decision on not attending calls from unknown numbers may become inconvenience to some with urgent need, but he is tired of this undeclared war on his privacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Nandy wrote, “I’m sorry but I am no longer taking calls from unknown numbers. Almost every call I get is a marketing call, coming from different cities and even overseas, despite my DND status. I know this may inconvenience some who need my urgent attention but I am tired of this undeclared war on my privacy."

Nandy's tweet garnered over 99.2k views and 151 comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this tweet, netizens started replying on the tweet, with their concerns too.

Here are some of them: Replying on the tweet, Sanjeev S, commented, "Ditto. DND itself has become fake which never works. Phone companies must be making ill gotten money out of our inconvenience. We rued govt PSUs in service sector and imagined private enterprise would be refreshing change with professional commitment. My foot. Now mobile, airlines, airports, healthcare, insurance, banking in almost monopolistic private hands are becoming greedy suckers while regulators who are supposed to balance the control, look the other way. They might be serving not the public but the ones who offer them licences and contracts."

To this, Nandy replied, “Your number and personal information is being constantly collected, sold and resold every day. Have you noticed that every time you shop the cashier asks you for your name and phone number (ostensibly to give you credit points); all this personal information goes into a list that is being constantly traded. Buy a fridge or AC and the next day onwards you will be bombarded by calls from competing brands through intermediates."

Bony Uppal noted, “You will be surprised to know, numbers and details are sold by Govt agencies and for that reason they are not activating DND or telemarketing call are a crime. These are also supporting the phishing calls."

Apart from telemarketing, Nandy also complained that he has been getting calls offering him jobs in big firms and blocking the numbers are of no help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I get constant job offers on the phone. Today it’s a top tech CEO job; tomorrow it could be to sell Spanish fly in and around seedy nightclubs. It’s all random. Some idiot is doing his job, usually to simply record the number of calls he has made. He fulfils his quota, goes home," Nandy wrote, adding, “Blocking numbers is of no help. Scammers use hunting numbers."

To which, Mrinal Chakraborty, wrote, "Actually sir it’s a painful job - but today I know most of them gets trapped - I have some 800+ numbers collected - yes it’s gets added everyday." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A netizen even asked Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Ashish Rana said, “@AshwiniVaishnaw what is wrong with the DND implementation of telecom companies. It seems that since Jio has come into the fray DND has gone for a toss. Whatever happened to block chain technology to b used to implement DND? Please do something as this is getting outnof hand."

Another netizen commented, “So true. DND service is a farce. And it’s so irritating." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Santosh Mishra wrote, “What annoys me further is when I confront them saying my number has active DND to which they respond - sir aapka number database se mila."

