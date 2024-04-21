The film Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz earned ₹ 55 lakhs on its opening day. On the second day, it made around ₹ 85 lakhs in India with an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.72% on April 20, 2024.

Do Aur Do Pyaar BO collection Day 2: The film "Do Aur Do Pyaar," starring Vidya Balan, and Ileana D'Cruz had a modest start at the box office, earning approximately ₹55 lakhs on its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, on the second day, early estimates indicate that it brought in around ₹85 lakhs in India. The movie's overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday, April 20, 2024, was about 13.72%.

"Do Aur Do Pyaar" features a cast that includes Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

The movie offers a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and love. Vidya Balan plays the role of Kavya and Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Ani as the film depicts the complexities of love and betrayal.

In a post on X, Sumit Kedal wrote, “Despite securing only half the screens of Madgaon Express, #DoAurDoPyaar matches the collection of other releases like 12th Fail, Madgaon Express, and Lapata Ladies, clocking INR 80 lakhs net on its opening day in India."

Shirsha shared her experience of working with actors like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and others. She told ANI, "I feel very privileged because I had a bunch of great actors. There's Vidya, Pratik, Ileana, and Sendhil Each of them has a huge body of work behind them, a huge amount of experience and it was my first film. But they never made me feel like that."

Actor Pratik Gandhi says he was “starstruck" after meeting his “Do Aur Do Pyaar" co-star Vidya Balan on the sets, and added, "When I was offered the film, I was called to meet her as they wanted to see us together... And then, we had a couple of readings also. I was dealing with that starstruck moment. I actually had to behave normally, and think, ‘I'm just meeting a colleague’. I had to behave like that," the actor told PTI.

As an actor, the “Scam 1992" star expressed his admiration for Balan and noted how effortlessly she can play any character.

