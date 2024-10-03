‘Do not feel obliged’: Meghan Markle hailed for her work ethic; former staffers praise her supportive nature

After allegations of being a harsh leader, Meghan Markle is defended by staff who describe her as supportive and fair. They emphasise her positive email etiquette and her practice of acknowledging team contributions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated 3 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Meghan Markle has recently faced sharp criticism after a Hollywood Reporter article made allegations against her. An ex-employee described her as a "dictator in high heels" and claimed that everyone was “terrified” of her.

Some sources in the article accused her of belittling people and not taking advice, painting a harsh picture of her leadership style.

However, several current and former staff members have shared a different story. In interviews with US Weekly, five employees described Meghan as "great to work for", emphasising her supportive nature and fair-minded approach as a boss.

One of the key points they highlighted was her email etiquette. While Meghan does send emails as early as 5 AM, she clearly states that her team is not required to respond outside their normal working hours.

Her emails often include a note saying, “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”

A former staffer mentioned that Meghan always shares credit with her team. “If you’re in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea. (After) a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success,” according to the ex-staffer.

After significant projects or trips, she sends personal emails thanking each team member for their contributions.

Another current employee added that they had never heard Meghan yell. She gives clear direction and is “solution-oriented”.

“We’re here for a reason. If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good,” according to the staffer.

Ben Browning defends Meghan Markle

Ben Browning has publicly defended Meghan and Prince Harry. The former head of content at The Archewell Foundation, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, stated that the work environment they created was "positive and supportive."

"We all continue to be friends. The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue," he said.

First Published: 3 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
