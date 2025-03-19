‘Do not listen to your mother’: Netizens argue on getting involved in violent street fights | Viral video

While sharing a road rage video, a Reddit user mentioned they were taking their mother to the market when they witnessed the incident. The user’s mother urged them to intervene. However, the user chose not to engage as the people involved in the incident appeared to be intoxicated.

In the video, two men are seen beating a man. While the exact reason for the clash is unknown, the Reddit user asked what others would have done in such cases - intervene or leave.

Advertisement

A user shared a similar incident they had read about recently. According to the user, a dispute over a tea bill between two people escalated when a third person tried to intervene. Later that evening, the first person reportedly went to the third person’s house with a sharp weapon intending to kill him.

Advertisement

Also Read | Case booked against 11 social media influencers for ‘promoting’ betting apps

Fortunately, the third person wasn’t home at the time and survived. Referring to the video in question, the user mentioned they would have also chosen to walk away, just as the original poster did.

Another user commented that, since the original poster was accompanied by their mother, engaging with them would have been unwise as her safety should be the top priority.

The user further noted that the reason behind the fight was unclear. While it’s easy to assume who the aggressors were, jumping into a conflict without full understanding could have led to the original poster getting hurt as well.

“The scooter guy could have easily twisted his throttle to escape from this situation. Why was he patient?” wondered one user.

Advertisement

'Don't listen to your mother' “You’d have been beaten/ stabbed/ murdered. Don’t listen to your mother,” suggested another.