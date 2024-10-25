Do Patti received mixed reviews with many praising strong portrayals by Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh. Some on social media have flagged the film for ‘weak writing and direction’.

Do Patti premiered to a mixed bag of reviews on October 25 — with many praising the subject of the film and 'powerful' performances from the cast. The movie features Kriti Sanon in a double role alongside TV star Shaheer Sheikh in his film debut. Kajol portrays a police inspector on a mission to solve an attempted murder case in Do Patti. The mystery thriller film also marks Sanon's production debut.

“A rollercoaster ride of emotions! Do Patti expertly weaves twists and turns, with standout performances that will haunt you long after the credits roll!" exclaimed one X user.

"I've been eagerly waiting for Do Patti ever since the first look dropped, and let me just say…wow! The tension, the performances, the thrill-it kept me at the edge of my seat! Can't say too much, but Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh absolutely crushed it. This is not your typical thriller, trust me," assured another.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti revolves around twin sisters and a determined police inspector (played by Kajol) who is investigating a case of an attempted murder in the fictional town of Devipur in Uttarakhand.

Social media users also showered lavish praise on Sanon and Sheikh for their performances — with many noting that Do Patti was an excellent start to her career as a producer.

"What a great movie to start her career as a producer! Kriti Sanon devoured as an actor too. Irrespective of known twists and floppy screenplay….the subject really stood out for me. One time watch movie with good album, mother song gave me goosebumps every time it played!" read one post.

Several other users have also deemed it an excellent one-time-watch with one social media review dubbing it an ‘engaging, suspenseful ride’.

Many however found fault with the writing and direction failing to elevate the film despite stellar performances from its cast. As one netizen put it, a serious issue such as domestic violence “needed a better execution".

"Do Patti is as flat as it can get. Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh are sincere in their roles. But the fault lies with the writing and direction. The characters and the subject definitely lack depth and are so unconvincing. I had hopes for this one, but was disappointed," said one X user.

“Kriti Sanon and the flair with which she pulls off two contrasting personalities is squandered in a dumbed down thriller like Do Patti. A romantic pulpy thriller transitions to become an inorganic PSA on a nuanced evil of society! Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh killed it…but that's about it," rued another.

“It's a disappointing film, good actors are wasted by a weak story. No major twists are there. No shocking moments. It's barely a timepass film. Kajol has acted well. Kriti sanon is good in double role. Shaheer Shaikh impressed me the most. Kanika dhillon's story is the villain of film," summed up a third.