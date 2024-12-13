House hunting can often be difficult. While several renters have their own list of reasons for refusing to rent their properties, a Gurgaon renter's reason for not renting his property to a Bengaluru woman has gone viral.

The Bengaluru woman, who goes by the name Shivangi Shah on X

(formerly Twitter), took a screenshot of her conversation with the renter and posted it on the social media platform. What seemed like a usual conversation at the start soon turned bizarre when the renter asked the woman, “Do you have a date?”

The woman thought the question was about her move-in schedule. She replied, “I can either shift in the last week of December or the first week of January.” However, as it turns out, the renter was actually asking about her personal life, specifically whether Shivangi had a boyfriend.

“I mean boyfriend,” the renter clarified, to which the Bengaluru woman responded, “Oh, haha. Yes, I do. He’s actually based out of Gurgaon.”

The renter then asked, “Serious one?” Upon learning that Shivangi's relationship was serious, the renter revealed they were looking for a flat mate who preferred casual relationships: “Actually, I am into hookups and would prefer someone like that.”

Also Read | Instagram Reel goes wrong; netizens react

‘Irresponsible, uncool of you’ Most netizens were left confused by the strange conversation and said they couldn’t understand why a person's relationship preferences would matter when choosing someone to share a rented accommodation.

“Haunted houses are far better,” commented one user. At the same time, another user stated, “Gurgaon is wild.”

Also Read | Viral: Bangladesh university students blast Haryanvi hit on speakers to protest

While several netizens had hilarious reactions to the conversation, however, some criticised Shivangi for posting the screenshot without masking the renter's profile, calling her actions “irresponsible” and “uncool”.

“Irresponsible of you to not mask their(renter) picture,” wrote one user.