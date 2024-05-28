'Do you know him?' US teen Instagram post on Anant Ambani's identity goes viral; Netizens say, ‘he can buy your country’
Anant Ambani, youngest son of the Ambani family, was photographed in New York by a teen Instagram user who did not recognise him. The post went viral, with netizens joking about his immense wealth and lavish lifestyle.
Who doesn't know Anant Ambani? The Ambanis recently hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar and had guests including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg Rihana among other celebrities.