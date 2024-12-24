Merry Christmas 2024: It's officially Christmas Eve. With just hours left until the clock strikes 12 am, the legend of Santa Claus's journey from the North Pole to deliver wish lists comes alive. But have you ever wondered: Is Santa Claus real, and does he resemble the iconic image we know? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first time, scientists have unveiled the face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the historical figure who inspired the modern-day Santa Claus. Using advanced forensic techniques, researchers reconstructed Saint Nicholas's face nearly 1,700 years after his death, analyzing his skull.

Where does Santa Claus get his face from Saint Nicholas, a Christian bishop known for his generosity and gift-giving, lived in the early centuries of Christianity. His acts of kindness helped shape the Dutch figure of 'Sinterklaas', which later merged with the English Father Christmas to form the Santa Claus we know today. Despite his widespread popularity, an accurate depiction of Saint Nicholas has never existed—until now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Santa Claus's ‘strong and gentle’ face Lead researcher Cicero Moraes explained that the reconstruction involved creating a 3D model of the skull using data collected by Luigi Martino in 1950. The team then used statistical projections and anatomical deformation techniques to trace facial profiles, ensuring the final representation was both anatomically and statistically accurate.

Moraes noted that the reconstructed face reveals a “strong and gentle" expression, closely matching descriptions from the famous 1823 poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas", also known as “Twas The Night Before Christmas". The image features a broad face and thick beard, characteristics that resemble today's depiction of Santa Claus.