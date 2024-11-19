Do you know why British royals wear red poppy pins in November? It has a World War I link…

Every November, the British royal family dons red poppy pins, a poignant symbol of remembrance rooted in World War I. This tradition honors military sacrifices and raises funds for veterans, culminating into Remembrance Sunday. Discover the history and impact of this enduring emblem.

Updated19 Nov 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend 'The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance' ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 9, 2024 as part of the Remembrance Day commemorating the end of World War I.
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend ’The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance’ ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 9, 2024 as part of the Remembrance Day commemorating the end of World War I.(AFP)

Every November, members of the British royal family are seen wearing red poppy pins, a gesture deeply rooted in remembrance traditions. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton showcased their commitment by wearing the symbolic flowers during an appearance in Scarborough, focused on mental health advocacy. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and Princess Anne have also been photographed wearing the symbolic pins as they engage in public appearances during this period.

Even after stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued the practice of wearing poppies, demonstrating their continued respect for military traditions. The tradition peaks on Remembrance Sunday, the second Sunday of November, when the family joins national commemorations at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

The red poppy pins are not just a fashion statement but hold significant meaning, honouring those who have served in the military.

Symbol of Remembrance Since 1921: The History of the Red Poppy Pin

The practice of wearing red poppy pins traces its origins back to 1921. The symbol stems from the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, which powerfully captures the imagery of poppies growing over the graves of fallen soldiers during World War I.

The poppy pin has become an enduring emblem of remembrance, associated primarily with the UK and Commonwealth nations. The tradition dates back to 1921, inspired by the poignant World War I poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, which begins:

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below."

The vivid imagery of poppies growing on battle-scarred fields became a powerful symbol for remembering those lost in war. The Royal British Legion sells these poppy pins each year, with proceeds supporting veterans and their families.

Red Poppy Pins: Fundraiser for Veterans' Welfare

In the UK, these red poppy pins are distributed by the Royal British Legion as a means of raising funds for veterans. While the custom is most prominent in the UK and Commonwealth nations, it also has some resonance in the United States.

The Significance of Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 10, is a significant day for the royal family and the country. It serves as a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of Armed Forces members from the UK and Commonwealth who died in conflicts. The service at the Cenotaph includes a two-minute silence, the laying of poppy wreaths, and a procession involving thousands of veterans.

November's Commemoration: Red Poppy Pins and Remembrance Sunday

November is marked by a series of commemorative events involving red poppy pins, culminating in Remembrance Sunday, observed on the second Sunday of the month. This year, on November 10, the royal family joined the public at The Cenotaph war memorial in London's Whitehall.

While the red poppy is synonymous with the UK, its significance extends across the Atlantic. In the United States, the Veterans of Foreign Wars held their first national poppy distribution for Memorial Day in 1922. Today, the American Legion Auxiliary distributes paper poppies to raise funds for veterans around Memorial Day and Veterans Day in November.

Key Takeaways
  • The red poppy pin is a symbol of remembrance, originating from the poem ’In Flanders Fields’ after World War I.
  • The royal family’s practice of wearing poppies highlights their commitment to honoring military service and sacrifice.
  • Remembrance Sunday serves as a national day of reflection for the UK and Commonwealth nations, involving public ceremonies and tributes.

