Doctor shares heartfelt moment from CJP's ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest, praises students' honesty after she finds lost phone

A doctor who actively participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 20 July “Chalo Sansad” march recently shared a heartfelt incident online. Dr Bhawna Yadav took to Instagram to express her admiration for fellow protestors who protested against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG exam.

Taking to her social media account on Instagram, Dr Bhawna revealed that she was a part of the medical team of the CJP protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Describing how protesting students' responsible move touched her heart, she stated, “I would like to share an incident …On the 20th of July, during the stampede I lost my phone."

Further revealing that the person who found her phone returned it to her by the evening of the same day. Commending the students, she added, “This was the honesty of the students at the protest like incredible. In just few days at protest I met with incredible courageous people and learned a lot of things. Finally, we have won and this victory belonged to all of us. We stood together, supported one another and finally, in the end, we have won.” This post came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmemdra Pradhan tendered his resignation to PM Modi – one of the key demands of CJP protestors.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the main incident Dr. Bhawna Yadav shared from the CJP protest? ⌵ Dr. Bhawna Yadav shared a heartfelt incident where she lost her phone during the CJP protest on July 20, and it was returned to her by a fellow protestor, reflecting the honesty of the students involved. 2 Why did the CJP protest participants, including doctors, unite during the NEET exam irregularities issue? ⌵ The CJP protest brought together doctors and students to address the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG exam, emphasizing the need for accountability and reform in the education system. 3 How did social media react to Dr. Yadav's participation in the CJP protest? ⌵ Social media users praised Dr. Yadav for her involvement, calling her a 'people's doctor' and commending the courage and unity displayed by all participants in the protest. 4 Should students actively participate in protests like the CJP's against educational injustices? ⌵ Yes, participation in such protests can be a powerful way for students to voice their concerns about educational injustices, foster unity, and advocate for necessary changes. 5 What challenges did volunteer doctors face during the CJP protest? ⌵ Volunteer doctors were on-site to treat various protest-related injuries, such as swollen limbs and cuts, while also providing over-the-counter remedies for symptoms like dehydration and cough.

What did social media say Many social media users praised the doctor for being a part of the protest while others pointed to the difference between educated and uneducated. A user wrote, “You guys are the real warriors.”

Another user remarked, “Thanks for being there...you r a people's doctor in real sense.” A third user stated, “Educated vs uneducated, yes, they different.”

A fourth comment read, “Yes one thing is sure, whoever participated in this protest physically wouldn't be same as they were before.”

A fifth user replied, “You guys are freedom fighter. cjp protest should be a case study in history of how humanity and unity of India work.”

A sixth user said, “The fearless and bold stand you took in protest—and the valiant fight you put up—is truly praiseworthy; you will always be remembered in history. As for those who trolled you, they were nothing but blind zealots and traitors. We will meet soon to discuss other issues facing our country.”

Also Read | Comedian Raunaq Rajani says wife suffered rib fracture during CJP protest

NEET paper leak row unites doctors and students The NEET paper leak controversy united both doctors and students. Volunteer doctors had set up makeshift medical points beside ambulances and treated patients for a range of protest related injuries such as swollen limbs, sprains, twisted ankles and cuts. Besides this, many were administered over the counter medicines for symptoms ranging from dehydration, sore throats, cough, cold, viral infections, headaches and fever.

According to PTI report, a team of 4-5 volunteer doctors was always present at the protest site at all times. They were well-equipped with painkillers, antibiotics, wound ointments, ORS packets, medications for allergies, diabetes, and blood pressure, cough syrups, and more. Some people even donated medicines as a mark of support to the protesting students.