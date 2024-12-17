“Doctor Who: Joy to the World” OTT release: It's good news for all the movie buffs, as the much-anticipated ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special is all set to stream on the OTT platform.

The ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special, ‘Joy to the World’, brings dinosaurs, danger and the return of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. In addition, the movie also brings ‘Bridgerton’ fame, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who will debut as Joy Almondo.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World Joy to the World follows Joy, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, who arrives at a hotel in London in 2024. She uncovers a hidden portal to the enigmatic Time Hotel, where she encounters peril, dinosaurs and the Doctor.

As a global threat unfolds during the festive season, the plot centres on unravelling a deadly conspiracy just as Christmas celebrations are about to begin.

When and Where to Watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World The Disney-BBC production is set to premiere on December 25, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, according to reports. Spanning over 56 minutes, ‘Doctor Who: Joy to the World’ features the Doctor alongside a new character on an adventure in the world of dinosaurs and perils.

Other characters in Doctor Who: Joy to the World The Doctor Who's Christmas special ‘Joy to the World’ has a star-studded cast, including Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins, Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn, Jonathan Aris as the Hotel Manager, Julia Watson as Hilda Flockhart, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia Trench.

