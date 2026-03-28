Doctors ‘compete’ during C-section in Pakistan; viral clip triggers outrage over privacy breach

A video doing the rounds on the internet, allegedly showing two doctors “competing” while performing a Caesarean delivery - is receiving massive flak on social media. The viral clip, said to be from Pakistan, has provoked outrage among internet users, who have slammed the behaviour of the doctors for breaching patient privacy as well as prioritising a “game” over someone’s life.
A local media report has stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident and that necessary action will be taken against those found responsible.
The video, recorded from inside the operating theatre, shows two operations taking place in the same room, with curtains placed in between to separate the two beds. Two female doctors are recording the act as a group of surgeons continues to perform surgery on their respective patients. The duo refer to themselves as “supporter one” and “supporter two” while giggling and awaiting the result as to who will complete the surgery first.
However, Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.
According to Lahore-based Pakistani media outlet 24 News HD, the incident took place at Lady Willingdon Hospital. The report suggested that the administration has launched an investigation.
“The committee will examine the video in detail, and strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Farah, told the outlet.
The Medical Superintendent stated that an independent inquiry committee is probing the incident and will establish how the video was recorded and shared from the operating theatre.
The clip has evoked a plethora of reactions. Here’s how social media users reacted:
One individual wrote, “This is a potential lawsuit, with medical licences cancelled in the West for invading patient privacy and potentially infecting the theatre. No wonder the quality of doctors has seriously declined in this country, thanks to medical colleges on every street.”
Another added, “The girls recording and laughing deserve punishment first. Such pathetic behaviour during another woman’s most vulnerable moments.” A third posted, “Nothing surprises me in Pakistan anymore.” A fourth commented, “Gosh, the illiteracy level of supposedly literate doctors is insane.”
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.