Doctors ‘compete’ during C-section in Pakistan; viral clip triggers outrage over privacy breach

A video doing the rounds on the internet, allegedly showing two doctors “competing” while performing a Caesarean delivery - is receiving massive flak on social media. The viral clip, said to be from Pakistan, has provoked outrage among internet users, who have slammed the behaviour of the doctors for breaching patient privacy as well as prioritising a “game” over someone’s life.
A local media report has stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident and that necessary action will be taken against those found responsible.
The video, recorded from inside the operating theatre, shows two operations taking place in the same room, with curtains placed in between to separate the two beds. Two female doctors are recording the act as a group of surgeons continues to perform surgery on their respective patients. The duo refer to themselves as “supporter one” and “supporter two” while giggling and awaiting the result as to who will complete the surgery first.
However, Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.
According to Lahore-based Pakistani media outlet 24 News HD, the incident took place at Lady Willingdon Hospital. The report suggested that the administration has launched an investigation.
“The committee will examine the video in detail, and strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Farah, told the outlet.
The Medical Superintendent stated that an independent inquiry committee is probing the incident and will establish how the video was recorded and shared from the operating theatre.
The clip has evoked a plethora of reactions. Here’s how social media users reacted:
One individual wrote, “This is a potential lawsuit, with medical licences cancelled in the West for invading patient privacy and potentially infecting the theatre. No wonder the quality of doctors has seriously declined in this country, thanks to medical colleges on every street.”
Another added, “The girls recording and laughing deserve punishment first. Such pathetic behaviour during another woman’s most vulnerable moments.” A third posted, “Nothing surprises me in Pakistan anymore.” A fourth commented, “Gosh, the illiteracy level of supposedly literate doctors is insane.”