Doctors’ day today: What is the history behind it? Check significance and more

Each year, National Doctors' Day falls on 1 July in honour of medical professionals across India. The meaningful day marks both the birth and death anniversaries of the legendary physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. On this occasion, we must thank our doctors for their relentless service, dedication, duty and compassion as they guide people towards healthy lives.

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National Doctors' Day today Modern healthcare places a lot of faith in doctors. Anyone must visit a medical professional, aka a doctor, when they are experiencing pain, trauma or are unwell in general. Worried about an underlying symptom or planning preventative care? A doctor remains your best advisor in all cases. A doctor's duty goes far beyond just prescribing medicine. They are the best person to examine, explain, diagnose and counsel towards making an informed decision. This is even more crucial in today's digital world, where unreliable medical information keeps floating on the internet.

What is it? This is where National Doctors Day serves as a reminder that healthcare is a blend of science and human care. Today, people must recognise and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices made by doctors in hospitals, clinics, public health centres, emergency care and society in general.

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National Doctors Day 2026 in India is being observed today on Wednesday.

The day is celebrated to recognise the efforts and contribution of doctors towards individual and society. It also honours the legacy of left behind by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Why it is important National Doctors Day is important because it makes you realised and appreciate doctors who:

Diagnose illnesses early

Treat acute and chronic diseases risking their lives

Guide preventive healthcare

Understand and support patients through difficult medical situations

Promote awareness about healthy lifestyle

Gain patient trust

Serve communities during emergency

On this day, people must understand that doctors need respect, safe working environments, as well as emotional support, and balanced systems to continue offering the best health care services to the public.

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History and significance Each country around the world celebrates National Doctors' Day. In India, the tradition of celebrating this occasion began in 1991. Particularly, 1 July was selected to celebrate doctors because Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on that date in 1182. He also passed away on the same date in 1962.

Roy was a notable physician, educator, freedom fighter, and statesman. He was the Chief Minister of West Bengal for over 14 years, from January 23, 1948, until his death. He is known for making immense contributions to healthcare, education, and public service sectors during his tenure.

He received the Bharat Ratna Award in 1961 for his contribution to the country.

By marking National Doctors' Day on the birth and death anniversaries of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, India recognises the medical profession and its impact on the lives of each Indian citizen.

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Doctors' day across the world India observes National Doctors Day on 1 July.

The United States observes National Doctors Day on 30 March.

Brazil observes Doctors Day on 18 October.

Cuba observes Doctors Day on 3 December.

China observes Chinese Doctors Day on 19 August.

Canada observes National Physicians Day on 1 May.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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