The medical drama Doctors, starring Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi, explores the intense life of Dr Nitiya Vasu as she seeks justice against her mentor.

Medical drama Doctors, starring Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi, is set to premiere soon on OTT. Directed by Sahir Raza, the web series is about the high-pressure world of medicine and intertwines themes of vengeance, redemption and resilience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plot centres around Dr Nitiya Vasu, portrayed by Sethi, a determined and ambitious new resident at the prestigious Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre. Nitiya’s journey takes an intense turn when she uncovers a dark truth about her mentor, Dr Ishaan Ahuja, played by Kelkar.

Dr Vasu learns Ishaan is responsible for ruining her brother’s career, leading her to seek justice. The series promises a gripping narrative filled with emotional conflicts and professional dilemmas, all set against a high-stakes hospital environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about his character, Sharad Kelkar explained that playing Dr Ishaan Ahuja was a challenging yet fulfilling experience. According to him, Ishaan is a complex individual, shaped by a troubled past but devoted to his work as a doctor.

"After watching Doctors, people might change their perspective on the medical profession. While we often praise doctors or criticize them, we rarely see what really goes on in their lives," Sharad said.

Harleen Sethi, on the other hand, described her portrayal of Dr Nitiya Vasu as an intense and rewarding journey. She highlighted the challenges of balancing the character’s emotional depth with the technical aspects of a medical professional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cast also includes Vivaan Shah, Aamir Ali and Viraf Patel in key roles. The web series is produced by Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd and Jio Studios and boasts a strong team, including producers Jyoti Deshpande and Siddharth Malhotra.

Doctors OTT release: When and where to watch Doctors will be available exclusively on JioCinema Premium. The OTT streaming platform recently unveiled the trailer, teasing the series as a gripping tale of doctors battling between their professional oath and inner conflicts. Don’t miss the premiere on December 27.