Does gravity cause ageing? Deepinder Goyal's claim triggers online jokes about ‘upside-down living’

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has shared a series of posts on X outlining what he calls a “scientific yet unconventional” hypothesis suggesting that gravity may play a direct role in human ageing. Introducing the idea, Goyal wrote, “I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread… Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

Advertisement

Connecting posture, blood flow and the ageing process In a follow-up post, Goyal expanded on his reasoning, noting that he was drawing links between three established ideas: slight reductions in brain blood flow due to upright posture, the sensitivity of hypothalamus and brainstem neurons to even small drops in circulation, and the role these regions play in regulating ageing.

“The new part is connecting these 3 known facts,” he wrote, describing the theory as a single, testable mechanism for ageing. Goyal added that scientific scrutiny had strengthened his belief that the concept connects biology, physics and evolution.

“Countering gravity without escaping it” Goyal argued that the solution is not to eliminate gravity but to mitigate its effects. “We don’t have to escape gravity to counteract the negative effects it has on us… We just have to learn how to live longer and better at one G,” he said.

Advertisement

He emphasised the need to pay greater attention to Brain Flow, calling it an important but “overlooked” biomarker of ageing.

Inversions as a possible intervention Pointing to early findings, Goyal highlighted the potential benefits of inversion practices. “Inversions are already popular for lymphatic fluid drainage. We found that inversions are also the most effective way to counteract the negative effects of gravity on our brains,” he wrote.

According to Goyal, six weeks of using inversion tables for more than ten minutes a day led to a “baseline increase of seven percent” in daily average Brain Flow, which he said could “possibly nullify ten years of loss”. He noted that passive inversions produced stronger results than active ones, but added a disclaimer urging readers to seek medical advice.

Advertisement

Scientists respond as Goyal calls for empirical testing In another post, Goyal said, "Eminent scientists from around the world have shown their support for the Gravity Aging Hypothesis. Some of them even said that it could be groundbreaking for human longevity. But that’s not enough. It’s time for empirical proof. I believe this theory deserves rigorous scientific scrutiny."

He noted that Continue Research is now working with researchers to test and challenge the idea, stressing that the intention is not to present gravity as the only cause of ageing but as a potentially fundamental contributor.

Internet reacts The thread has surpassed four million views on X, drawing varied responses as users reacted with surprise, amusement and curiosity to the unconventional proposition.

One user wrote, “Beating gravitational ageing by lying in bed all day,” while another echoed similar scepticism.