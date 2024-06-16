Does Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment update have a hidden message? Social media users try to crack the code

Kate Middleton, undergoing cancer treatment, shares message of progress and plans for limited public engagements.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:50 PM IST
Kate Middleton says she is aware that she is 'not out of the woods yet'.
Kate Middleton says she is aware that she is ’not out of the woods yet’.(X/@KensingtonRoyal)

Kate Middleton has shared an update on her cancer treatment. It was a rare post from the Princess of Wales, who prefers not to share frequent updates.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement on June 14.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she added.

She mentions in the statement that she hopes to “join a few public engagements over the summer”. However, she says she is aware that she is “not out of the woods yet”.

The 42-year-old princess shared her photograph while sharing the message. Social media users noticed that Kate's choice to pose under a willow tree might have been intentional as the tree symbolises strength and resilience. It also represents rebirth and renewal since a willow branch can grow into a new tree when planted.

“You're as strong as the tree in this picture. And the tree is your family,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“The Willow tree symbolises humans capability to withstand hardship and difficult emotions. It is also seen as a survivor and a symbol of rebirth,” wrote another on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Kate Middleton back to public life?

Kate joined other members of the Royal Family, such as Queen Camilla and Prince William, on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of a military pad to celebrate King Charles’ birthday. It was her first public appearance since December 2023.

However, officials emphasised that her engagement on June 15 did not indicate a full return to public life.

