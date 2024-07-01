Does Prince Harry really want to patch up with King Charles, William, Kate? Experts doubt, ‘If he had really wanted to…’

Experts doubt if Prince Harry will ever reconcile with the Royal Family, despite rumours of his return to the UK. He has missed several key events, including Trooping the Colour, a meeting with King Charles and the Duke of Westminster's wedding, casting doubt on his efforts.

The latest doubt comes from Royal Family expert Jennie Bond. She wonders if Harry really wants to return to his family.

"If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him," The Daily Express quoted Bond as saying.

Bond also spoke about the possibility of Prince William reaching out to his brother to make peace.

"I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father," she added.

A source has informed Closer magazine that the Duke of Sussex is shocked by the challenging situation the Royal Family is going through, with King Charles and Kate Middleton battling cancer. However, Harry feels heartbroken and confused by how they treat him even though he refuses to be ignored and cast aside.

Harry gets no health update An insider says Harry is not getting any health updates about Charles and the Princess of Wales, and even basic communications are not possible. Harry once shared great chemistry with his "beloved" sister-in-law. However, now, he is struggling to regain the warmth.