‘Doglapanti’: Raghav Chadha faces massive backlash over viral photos with PM Narendra Modi

“A morning I will cherish,” wrote Raghav Chadha on 8 August while sharing photos of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance,” he added.

Raghav Chadha's post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering more than 8 lakh views within a few hours.

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Social media, however, has not been kind to the former AAP MP. There have been numerous memes in reply that have been “below the belt” in nature. At the same time, many users expressed their “disappointment”.

“Raghav, I was shocked at how you people don't value your words. I have seen videos of you criticising them, and now you have joined hands. I was happy when you used to talk about common man issues. But, you too ditched us,” wrote a social media user.

“Seriously, man, I can’t believe this kind of doglapanti. The same person who used to scold Mr Modi earlier is now praising him and trying to please him. I genuinely wonder what caused this sudden change. How can someone’s perception of a person change so drastically?” wondered another user.

One user asked, “Raghav, do you have any consciousness? How do you smile instead of hanging your head in shame? After Vote Chori, Chandra Chori, PM Cares Fraud, horse trading politicians etc. how do you side with this man?”

“Calling a meeting with a constitutional authority a ‘privilege’ says everything about your stature, and your sincerity to the nation,” came from another.

Raghav Chadha faces online trolling Raghav Chadha, married to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, currently faces intense online trolling and public backlash. This stems largely from his sudden political defection.

In April 2026, he left AAP alongside 6 other MPs. They merged with the BJP, sparking widespread accusations of hypocrisy. Old videos resurfaced showing him previously criticising the BJP.

Once seen as a youth icon, Chadha faced massive digital fallout. He reportedly lost nearly 2 million Instagram followers since the move.

Also Read | Why was Raghav Chadha silent on student protest? His defence finds few takers

Before defecting, Chadha was also criticised for selective silence. More recently, he was criticised for staying quiet during student protests against the NEET paper leak.