‘Doglapanti’: Raghav Chadha faces massive backlash over viral photos with PM Narendra Modi

“A morning I will cherish,” wrote Raghav Chadha on 8 August while sharing photos of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance,” he added.

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Raghav Chadha's post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering more than 8 lakh views within a few hours.

Also Read | Relief for Raghav Chadha as Delhi HC directs removal of objectionable posts

Social media, however, has not been kind to the former AAP MP. There have been numerous memes in reply that have been “below the belt” in nature. At the same time, many users expressed their “disappointment”.

“Raghav, I was shocked at how you people don't value your words. I have seen videos of you criticising them, and now you have joined hands. I was happy when you used to talk about common man issues. But, you too ditched us,” wrote a social media user.

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“Seriously, man, I can’t believe this kind of doglapanti. The same person who used to scold Mr Modi earlier is now praising him and trying to please him. I genuinely wonder what caused this sudden change. How can someone’s perception of a person change so drastically?” wondered another user.

One user asked, “Raghav, do you have any consciousness? How do you smile instead of hanging your head in shame? After Vote Chori, Chandra Chori, PM Cares Fraud, horse trading politicians etc. how do you side with this man?”

“Calling a meeting with a constitutional authority a ‘privilege’ says everything about your stature, and your sincerity to the nation,” came from another.

Raghav Chadha faces online trolling Raghav Chadha, married to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, currently faces intense online trolling and public backlash. This stems largely from his sudden political defection.

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In April 2026, he left AAP alongside 6 other MPs. They merged with the BJP, sparking widespread accusations of hypocrisy. Old videos resurfaced showing him previously criticising the BJP.

Once seen as a youth icon, Chadha faced massive digital fallout. He reportedly lost nearly 2 million Instagram followers since the move.

Also Read | Why was Raghav Chadha silent on student protest? His defence finds few takers

Before defecting, Chadha was also criticised for selective silence. More recently, he was criticised for staying quiet during student protests against the NEET paper leak.

He later approached the Delhi High Court to seek an injunction against viral memes targeting him. In May, the court dismissed his plea. It ruled that political satire remained essential to democracy.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.