‘Dogs are gift from God for sure’: Pet pooch chases ambulance taking sick owner to hospital, video goes viral

A video of a pet dog chasing an ambulance carrying its ailing owner has gone viral on social media. The heartbreaking incident not only demonstrated the unshakable bond between the pet and the owner but also ‘how pure’ the pets are.

The pet dog was spotted chasing after an ambulance that rode away with its owner to the hospital. According to reports, the dog's owner was seeking treatment at home, but later, doctors advised taking her to the hospital.

The report says medics did not allow the animal to ride inside the ambulance while loading the patient due to health policies and hygienic safety. But in a heartwarming display of devotion, the pet dog started chasing the ambulance as medics made their way through the hospital. Soon, a compassionate medical officer realized the mistake and allowed the animal inside the ambulance so that it could accompany its owner.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), TaraBull (@TaraBull808), shared the 27-second video clip that has gone viral on social media.

“A dog was running after the ambulance that was carrying their owner. When the EMS realized it, he was let in.❤️,” reads the caption of the post on X.

Since being posted on microblogging platform X, the viral video has amassed over 5.2 million views, 154K likes, and 1.8 K comments.

Netizens reaction “Dogs are a gift from God for sure,” reacted a user.

Sharing his personal experience, another user commented: “My precious sister passed away at home and when they put her in the ambulance to take her away, her German Shepherd ran and ran after the ambulance. It was heartbreaking.”

“We don’t deserve dogs ❤️”, commented another user

“Humans don't deserve dogs. They're just so pure and good to us” reacted another user.