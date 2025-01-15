Viral video: Human beings depend heavily on animals for a host of reasons — food and animal skin being the major ones. And it is just not chicken or buffalo meat that humans feed on. Cats, dogs and crocodiles are also a part of the list.

A recent viral video posted on Instagram records the number of animals humans ‘eat’ every year. The video also has columns showing which animal has been eaten the most.

Every year, around 1.3 million crocodiles are killed for their skin, while over 1 trillion wild fish are caught for food, states the caption of the video, citing data by Sentient Media.

The staggering figures are just the tip of the iceberg when we take a look at the number of other animals humans consume every year. The video further reveals that around 25 million dogs and 10 million cats are eaten by humans every year.

‘Shocked when I saw…’ Needless to say, the numbers recorded in the viral video have left the netizens stunned. While some stated that the figures given were wrong, others expressed their disbelief upon learning what humans eat every year.

"I am shocked when I saw 83000 crocodiles are eaten by humans,' commented one user.

“Humans are absolutely disgusting,” commented a second user.

Amid all these comments, another user pointed out whether the food derived from these animals was accessible to all people.

“Nobody questions why there's a gap between the animal killed for consumption and the people who can't access the food. Nobody questions the cruelty of capitalism. More food than people to consume it and people not even eating. I care more about my fellow humans than other animals," elaborated the person.

The staggering scale of animal consumption A report by The Economist shows how large is the number of animals consumed by humans. The report states that humans are outnumbered by farm animals - chickens (19 billion), cows (1.5 billion), sheep (1 billion) and pigs (1 billion). Though the number of these animals at any one time is three times higher than the number of people, the figures are dwarfed by the number of animals human beings eat.