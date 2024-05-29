The HR professional said the incident highlighted a profound truth for her: ‘In the midst of leading and driving business while being customer-obsessed, the true soul of a business is reflected in how it treats others.’

Surprised to find a dog peacefully sleeping at the entrance of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, an HR professional shared her experience from her stay at the hotel, saying that Ratan Tata has a fine balance of head and heart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rubi Khan, in her LinkedIn post, shared that she noticed a dog sleeping peacefully at the entrance of the Taj Mahal Hotel, "seemingly carefree." Out of curiosity, she asked the hotel staff about the dog and learned that he had been a part of the hotel since birth.

“There are strict instructions from Ratan Tata to treat these animals well if they enter the premises," Rubi was told. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surprised by the explanation, Rubi said the Taj Mahal Hotel “values every being within its walls".

Also read: Semiconductor manufacturing plant in Assam will put state on global map, says Ratan Tata “The entrance of such a prestigious establishment holds significant importance, and there he was, peacefully sleeping, perhaps unnoticed by many of the guests. Amidst the chaos, he owns the place, finding his sanctuary," she added.

The HR professional said that the incident “highlighted a profound truth" for her: “In the midst of leading and driving business while being customer-obsessed, the true soul of a business is reflected in how it treats others." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: The wait for Ratan Tata's biography gets longer “We often speak about inclusion, biases, psychological safety, and emotional intelligence. I witnessed all these principles in action here. It’s a fine balance of head and heart, being authentic, and not worrying about what others might think as they enter this esteemed property," she added.

Rubi praised Tata, and said being a successful entrepreneur should never stop anyone from respecting and embracing everyone. “It's about believing in oneself and living that belief every day."

Also read: Ratan Tata: A look at his wealth, charitable contributions She also shared that the incident reminded her of the debate on adopting versus buying pets, and she said, “It’s a personal choice, and one should not be judged for it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ultimately, it’s about doing what you believe in and contributing towards the cause," Rubi added.

The Taj Hotel commented on her post, thanking her for sharing the story.

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to the 'doge meme' Kabosu's death. Check what he said... “Hi Rubi, thank you for sharing this story. At Taj, we value compassion and inclusion, ensuring every guest feels at home. Your reflections truly resonate with our core values," they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How did netizens react to the post? Ex-Taj employees and netizens reacted to Rubi's post and shared that all Ratan Tata properties follow the same discipline.

“If you go to Bombay House - somewhat a headquarters of the Tata group — in south Mumbai, you will notice the same. Strays moving in and out freely, with no unnecessary restrictions. They have been kind of adopted and are given respect and dignity of a home pet. Healthy co-existence," one user commented.

Also read: What is causing severe heatwaves in Delhi, Mumbai, other big cities? New study explains factors causing heat stress “Ratan Tata is a class apart. An industrialist, philanthropist, leader, visionary, and above all, a human-being beyond comparison. There is a reason why the Tata Group draws the kind of respect it does in India - The Tatas and their exemplary, awe-inspiring conduct. Super Taj Hotels..." another user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An ex-employee said, “As an ex-Taj employee, it’s heartwarming to see how the values remain upstanding even after 2 decades. And yes, our good boi deserves and “inner circle" tag."

Also read: ‘How Ambedkarite, Gandhian view evolved together..,’ Jahnvi Kapoor discusses Indian history; netizens react Another employee commented, “During my days with Tata Motors , the highlight of entering the Bombay House office was always the friendly wags and warm welcomes by the whole four-legged troupe! And the guards didn't limit their love only to dogs, I once brought in a rescue kitten and once an injured raven...and both times, the security team was super attentive and helpful - no questions asked!"

“And it's one of my key takeaways from being a part of this amazing legacy called the Tata Group - having your heart in the right place," the employee added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!