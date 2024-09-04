Dolly Chaiwala: Food vlogger gets slammed after revealing how much the Instagram influencer earns

After serving tea to Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala became a sought-after figure, charging hefty fees per event. A food vlogger's attempt to invite him led to discussions about his demands, attracting varied opinions online regarding the fairness of such charges and the perception of elitism.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Dolly Chaiwala: Food vlogger gets slammed after revealing how much the Instagram influencer earns
Dolly Chaiwala: Food vlogger gets slammed after revealing how much the Instagram influencer earns(Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

Dolly Chaiwala's rise to fame took off after he served tea to Bill Gates in India. Gates was there for a pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dolly has been spotted at numerous events throughout the country since that encounter.

A food vlogger, AK Food Vlog, shared a story about inviting Dolly Chaiwala. He mentioned that the Instagram influencer charges 5 lakh for each appearance and luxury hotel stay.

“I wanted to call him (Dolly Chaiwala) to Kuwait. But the guy has so many demands. I started just questioning my whole existence. I was like ‘Dude, are you serious?’” the vlogger says in the video.

“Do you know how much this guy charges, Dolly Chaiwala? 5 lakh. That’s not it. Plus, one more person will come with him. 4- or 5-Star hotel booking. He literally told me that. He wasn’t talking to me. His manager was talking to me. He has a manager,” the vlogger added.

Netizens stand by Dolly Chaiwala

Several social media users commented on the video, which has now been viewed by more than 2.15 crore times.

“Now it is time to thank dolly chaiwala because of his name you got 20 million views,” wrote one user.

“Classic case of elitist mindset. Had it been somebody slightly different looking or coming from slightly different economical backgrounds, these would be completely fair demands. Infact 4-5 star corporate bookings are quite fair considering he would be travelling all the way from India. And you seriously didn't expect him to come alone, did you? Do better. Be better. The mic should come with a licence,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “That's quite normal maybe not for you but artists are appreciated in India and out if the gulf. Can't respect them then you’re not capable of getting them. Ps : I don't know who this don chaiwala is.”

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Dolly Chaiwala: Food vlogger gets slammed after revealing how much the Instagram influencer earns

