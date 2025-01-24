Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, hailed by SIIMA as a standout mystery thriller, opened modestly at the box office.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1: The Malayalam mystery comedy thriller Dominic and the Ladies' Purse made a modest opening on Thursday, January 23.

This Mammootty Kampany production marks the Malayalam directorial debut of director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Menon has predominately worked in the Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections Day 1 Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, released only in Malayalam, earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film saw a 26.75 per cent theatre occupancy, with Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Hyderabad witnessing the highest occupancy rates. In Delhi-NCR, the film saw a 20 per cent occupancy, while in Mumbai, it was 16.50 per cent.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Cast Starring Mammootty, the film's supporting cast includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Plot The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned private detective who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate the owner of a purse that spirals into a web of murder, disappearances, and intrigue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Reviews South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), on X, said Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is a refreshing mystery thriller. It also called the film a “standout in its genre".

“Gautham Vasudev Menon’s direction masterfully blends suspense, humour, and classic detective storytelling, keeping viewers hooked till the nail-biting finish," SIIMA said.

SIIMA said Mammootty delivered a sharp and charismatic performance, complemented by Gokul Suresh's humour-filled portrayal of his assistant, Vignesh.