Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Box Office Collections Day 2: Malayalam thriller maintains strong performance, mints...

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Box Office Collections Day 2: After a modest opening on Thursday, Mammootty's Malayalam mystery comedy thriller Dominic and the Ladies' Purse maintained a stronghold in cinema.

The film, released only in Malayalam, has minted nearly ₹3 crore in two days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This Mammootty Kampany production marks the Malayalam directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon. Menon has predominately worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries.

However, on Day 2, the film saw a minor earnings drop of 29.71 per cent. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse minted ₹1.23 crore on Friday, January 24.

The film saw a 20.06 per cent theatre occupancy, with Chennai, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Hyderabad witnessing the highest occupancy rates. In Delhi-NCR, the film saw a 19.33 per cent occupancy, while in Mumbai, it was 14 per cent.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Box Office Collections Day 2 Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse has collected a total of ₹2.98 crore by the end of two days in the theatres, Sacnilk data revealed.

The Malayalam film is expected to see an uptick in earnings over the Republic Day weekend.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Cast Starring Mammootty, the film's supporting cast includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse: Plot The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned private detective who takes on a seemingly simple case to locate the owner of a purse that spirals into a web of murder, disappearances, and intrigue.

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), on X, said Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is a refreshing mystery thriller. It also called the film a “standout in its genre”.