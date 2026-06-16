Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad? Telangana to unveil road named after US President on June 23

The Telangana government is set to inaugurate a road named after US President Donald Trump in Hyderabad next week, marking the first major step in a broader initiative to name prominent roads after globally recognised personalities and organisations.

According to official sources, 'Donald Trump Avenue', located near the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad, is expected to be inaugurated on June 23.

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'Donald Trump Avenue' To Open Next Week The proposal to name the road after Donald Trump was announced by the Telangana government in December last year.

At the time, the government said that a prominent road stretch along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad would be designated as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

The inauguration is now scheduled to take place on June 23, according to official sources.

Ratan Tata To Be Honoured Through Major Infrastructure Project Apart from the Donald Trump Avenue project, the state government has also announced plans to honour late industrialist Ratan Tata through a key road infrastructure project.

The upcoming greenfield radial road connected to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be named after Tata, one of India's most influential business leaders.

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The decision forms part of the government's wider effort to recognise individuals and institutions that have had a significant impact in their respective fields.

'Google Street' Also In The Works The Telangana government has also proposed naming a prominent road stretch 'Google Street'.

According to the announcement made last year, the road name is intended to recognise the global influence and contribution of Google and Google Maps.

The move reflects the state's emphasis on technology, innovation and its growing position as a destination for global businesses.

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Part Of Telangana's Innovation-Focused Vision The naming of key roads after internationally known personalities and organisations is part of the Revanth Reddy government's initiative to position Telangana as a hub for innovation-driven development.

Officials have said the programme is aimed at highlighting the state's engagement with global leaders, companies and institutions while reinforcing its focus on infrastructure growth and economic development.

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With the inauguration of 'Donald Trump Avenue' scheduled for June 23, the initiative is set to move from announcement to implementation, bringing one of Hyderabad's most talked-about road-naming projects into reality.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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