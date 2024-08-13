Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X

Former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has hit out at political opponent Kamala Harris, calling her “fake”.

“Everything I did, she says she is doing it,” said Trump, adding that the US Vice President and current Democratic party nominee is “fake”. He also attacked the current government for increased number of illegal immigrants crossing the US border.

Trump also took jibes at US President Joe Biden, saying he “failed miserably” in the presidential debate with him. He also called Biden's exit a “coup” by Democrats.

Trump also gave reasons why he thinks Biden was the “worst US president ever”.

“The Iran-Israel crisis, Afghanistan issue could have been avoided, but… Biden was the worst. Gasoline prices have gone through the roof during Joe Biden rule. The cost of gasoline, and keeping the house warm, has to come down,” added Trump.

Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview Trump made his return to the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), to do a live interview with platform owner Elon Musk on Spaces.

Musk, a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Ahead of his live interview, the former US president posted a video to his X account featuring his time in office. Trump has also posted an audio saying, “They're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving.”

Technical Glitches Users on X were unable to access Trump's interview with Musk on the site's Spaces livestream on Monday evening (August 12 local US time, early August 13 as per IST), due to technical issues, leading Musk to postpone the event.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk wrote in an X post at 8:18 p.m., referring to a type of cyberattack in which a server or network is flooded with traffic in an attempt to shut it down.

He later added that the interview with proceed with a smaller listener number, “We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter.”

The live interview is supposed to help the former US president reach millions of potential voters directly and also provide an opportunity for the microblogging platform to redeem itself after some struggles.

Kamala Harris Edges Ahead of Donald Trump in Polls This interview comes, as Harris edged ahead of Trump in voter polls this month. Harris is leading Trump 42 per cent to 37 per cent in the US presidential race, up by five points, as per a poll published by researcher Ipsos on August 7, Reuters reported.

Harris, who took over the Democrat candidacy after Biden pulled out, has effectively turned the tide against her Republican rival, leaping five points from the 37 per cent against 34 per cent odds recorded by Reuters-Ipsos on July 22-23.

The US elections are scheduled to happen on November 5, this year.