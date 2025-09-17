Donald Trump calls Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’ after Princess of Wales leaves US President awestruck in Windsor

President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump, have landed in the UK for their historic second state visit, according to the BBC. While King Charles welcomed Trump with a carriage procession and a guard of honour, Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted the president and first lady in the Walled Garden on the Windsor estate.

Donald Trump compliments Kate Middleton Kate Middleton, 43, wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress and a $3,181.70 hat by Jane Taylor. In addition to carrying a burgundy Chanel bag, the Princess of Wales wore the diamond-studded feather brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana, as per the Daily Mail.

President Donald Trump, 79, could not help but compliment Kate Middleton’s stunning look. “You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” the US President told the Princess of Wales as they shook hands, as per the outlet.

Prince William and Kate then took Donald and Melania Trump outside Victoria House, where the King and Queen were waiting for them.

Donald Trump on Prince William President Donald Trump had earlier also complimented Prince William after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in December 2024. Following his one-on-one meeting with the Prince of Wales, Trump told the New York Post that Prince William was a “good-looking guy”.

“He looked really, very handsome last night," Trump told the New York Post. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” Trump had added.

Donald Trump in the UK Former U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in the United Kingdom for his second state visit, where he was welcomed with royal honors at Windsor Castle. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are hosting Trump and his wife, Melania, while a state banquet and formal talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also on the agenda. Security has been heightened following the recent killing of Trump ally Charlie Kirk, with police deploying thousands of officers and creating a “ring of steel” around key sites. Air Force One, Marine One, and “the Beast” limousine were all part of his arrival.

FAQs What is the age difference between Donald Trump and Kate Middleton? Donald Trump, 79, is 36 years older than Kate Middleton, 43.

What dress did Kate Middleton wear at the time she greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Windsor? Kate Middleton wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress when she greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Windsor.