President Donald Trump, fresh from being sworn in for his second non-consecutive term as the 47th president of the United States, shared a lighthearted moment with supporters during his post-inauguration speech at the Capitol.

In his remarks, Trump jokingly referenced the discomfort experienced by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who had been standing beside him during the ceremony on high heels.

"I shouldn’t say this," Trump began, acknowledging the sensitive nature of the comment. "I’m going to get hell when I say this, but her feet are absolutely aching. You know, those heels."

Trump’s comment was met with laughter from the crowd, as he continued to thank Melania for her unwavering support, acknowledging that she had endured the long ceremony despite her discomfort.

Trump also made light of the chilly D.C. wind, saying Melania "almost blew away," adding a humorous touch to the moment.

The First Lady has long been known for her poised and elegant public appearances, often wearing high heels to major events. Despite the discomfort, she remained by her husband’s side, with both of them scheduled to attend several additional events and balls throughout the day.