Donald Trump cropped out? FIFA 's World Cup celebrating Spain's victory sparks online buzz

Spain's national football team shared photographs from its 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations on social media on Sunday, July 19, but one detail quickly caught the attention of online users - US President Donald Trump was not visible in the team's official celebration picture.

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Trump was present during the trophy presentation following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. Alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he helped present the trophy to the Spanish players after La Roja secured the title.

During the celebrations, however, Trump remained on the podium for a short period even as Infantino appeared to encourage him to step aside from the stage set up at the centre of the pitch. This led many to expect that he would appear in the team's official celebration photographs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Donald Trump not included in Spain's World Cup celebration photo? ⌵ It is unclear whether Trump was digitally removed from the photo or if the team chose an image taken after both he and FIFA President Gianni Infantino had left the podium. 2 How did Spain win their second FIFA World Cup title? ⌵ Spain secured their second World Cup title by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. 3 What significant events occurred during the final match between Spain and Argentina? ⌵ The final featured a red card issued to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and a tense atmosphere marked by a post-match brawl between players from both teams. 4 What financial implications did the 2026 FIFA World Cup have for FIFA? ⌵ The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to generate over $9 billion in revenue for FIFA, making it the most lucrative sporting event due to its expanded format and increased match count. 5 What controversies surrounded the 2026 World Cup trophy presentation? ⌵ Trump's presence during the trophy presentation sparked debate, as many felt the stage should have been reserved exclusively for the champions, while others criticized the disruption of tradition.

The image later shared by Spain's national team did not include Trump, prompting discussion online.

Unclear why Trump does not appear in the image It was not immediately known whether Trump had been digitally removed from the photograph or whether the team had simply chosen an image taken later, after both Trump and Infantino had left the podium.

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Regardless of the speculation surrounding the image, Spain's players had plenty to celebrate after defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

Spain claim second World Cup title Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the WC Final, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

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The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own.

Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown.

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The triumph made Spain only the seventh country to win the FIFA World Cup more than once. Brazil remain the most successful nation with five titles, followed by Germany and Italy with four each, Argentina with three, and France and Uruguay with two apiece.

Spain previously lifted the World Cup in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time, with Andrés Iniesta scoring the winning goal in the 116th minute.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.