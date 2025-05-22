‘Not dramatic’ says Cyril Ramaphosa, netizens mock Donald Trump — ‘mic drop, completely oblivious, shut up!’ | Watch

Donald Trump's meeting with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Wednesday has generated much meme fodder, with netizens mocking the United States President for his conduct during the interaction.

According to an AP report, Donald Trump asked for the lights to be turned down in the Oval Office, and then played an obscure video of baseless allegations of “white genocide” in South Africa, to which Ramaphosa calmly said: “I’d like to know where that is. Because this I’ve never seen.”

Ramaphosa rejected allegations of genocide of white farmers in South Africa, but instead of pushing back on Trump, encouraged his US counterpart to listen to other members of his delegation, including pro golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, the report added.

Ramaphosa dismisses drama, says ‘Sorry we disappointed’ Speaking to reporters after leaving the White House, Ramaphosa said he was pleased with the meeting.

“You wanted to see drama and something really big happening. And I'm sorry that we disappointed you somewhat when it comes to that,” he said.

One of the journalists, speaking to AP, disagreed. “I don’t know what constitutes drama in your book, but that was very dramatic for me, and for everybody else in the room. That was a dramatic Oval Office meeting,” he said.

In South Africa, Ramaphosa is renowned for his calm demeanour. He made his name as the African National Congress party's chief negotiator during the talks in the early 1990s, which ended nearly a half-century of apartheid and forced racial segregation on South Africans.

Donald Trump vs Reporters: ‘Get Out’, ‘Please allow President Ramaphosa to respond’ In one interaction, a South African reporter asked Trump to let Ramaphosa speak, which led to social media reactions mocking the US president.

Donald Trump also lashed out at an NBC reporter who asked him about the Pentagon formally accepting the Qatari Boeing 747 gift, which he plans to use as Air Force One.

An angry Trump slammed the NBC reporter, saying, “What are you talking about? ...What are you talking about? You know... You need to get out of here... What does this have to do with Qatari Jet...? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it's a great thing... We're talking about a lot of other things, and this NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough.”

He further said, “You ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible in the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you.”

Ramaphosa found humor in the moment, quipping: “I wish I had a plane to give you.” To which Trump responded, “I wish you did. I would take it.” And netizens had a field day with the video clip, mocking Trump for being “completely oblivious” and calling it Ramaphosa's “mic drop” moment.

